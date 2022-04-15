ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy Weekend on the Way

By WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleForecast updated on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 49-51°. Wind: S 6-14 mph. Saturday: Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy PM with some passing showers. High 70°. Beaches 55-58°. Wind: S 12-20 mph. Saturday...

