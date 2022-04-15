ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Stephens named 2022 Fire Chief of the Year

smcorridornews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, April 13, 2022, San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens was honored by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association. Stephens was presented with the Fire Chief of the Year award during a ceremony at the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Annual Conference in Waco, TX. The award recognizes Stephens’ outstanding...

smcorridornews.com

Comments / 0

