ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Business After Hours at Granite Construction Supply

By MEGHAN MICHELI
Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Granite Construction Supply, 4300 Idaho St. Join in celebrating their third year in providing products and services to our community. Our hosts will be bringing the fun with a variety of...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Central Avenue businesses are open despite construction

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This month marks one year since the roundabout construction started in Laurel. It’s been a project with some unexpected delays, but it looks like things are getting close to completion. “They’ve gotten a lot of work done in the last 30 to 45 days. We...
LAUREL, MS
KPLC TV

Local business people discuss supply chain shortages

At the grocery chad seales of rouses assures people they try to have everything customers want. "The weather was bad? That affects everything in the produce business. I can only answer that for grocery stores. If you walk in and see it empty but the tag is still there, that means we are still trying to get it," said Chad Seal with Rouses Market.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Business
Elko Daily Free Press

BLM Elko District to burn tumbleweeds along fence lines

ELKO – Weather conditions permitting, the Bureau of Land Management Elko District is planning a multi-day prescribed burn to mitigate the risk of hazardous fuels by reducing unsafe accumulations of tumbleweeds along fence lines from April 12-22, approximately 26 miles north of Battle Mountain. “The burn is planned in...
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours#Food Truck#Idaho St Join#Diyer#Gcs#Ppe#N95
Elko Daily Free Press

Hecla reports production for first quarter

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Hecla Mining Co. reported preliminary first-quarter gold production of 41,642 ounces, down from 59,139 ounces in the first quarter of 2021, and silver production of 3.3 million ounces, down from 3.5 million ounces in the 2021 quarter. There was no production from Nevada properties...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Elko Daily Free Press

SSR releases sustainability report

DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. announced publication of its ESG and Sustainability Report that outlines the company’s environmental, social and governance practices and summarizes SSR’s ESG performance in 2021 at its operations in Nevada, Canada, Turkey and Argentina. “SSR Mining’s fourth annual Sustainability Report continues to demonstrate...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

County’s assessed valuation to dip

ELKO – Elko County’s estimated assessed valuation for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year is down 6.33% to nearly $2.37 billion from the current fiscal year when the net proceeds of minerals estimate is included, and the new state figures show the county’s population will slip by 889 people.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Downtown food trucks: A missed opportunity

Over the years we have seen many attempts to revitalize Elko’s downtown. Some have been successful, some have not, and others have had mixed success. Even with these initiatives stores are still closing doors, buildings falling into disrepair, and a district with so much potential still largely ignored. It...
ELKO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

The natural light in this home will make you not want to leave! This unique home sits high on the hill with unmatched views of the mountains and town & plenty of privacy. Easy access to town for shopping, schools & commute. Kitchen is spacious with lots of storage & work space as well as an island, new stove with built in air fryer, dining area and is open to sitting area. Master suite with full bath on main level, TV room and office/den are off entry, laundry room on main level. There is access to patio sitting area to enjoy the sun. Upstairs has loft area with more views!! Additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs too. The basement has a room that would be a perfect game/hobby room or large workout room. There is unfinished area with shelving and storage, a finished bathroom and mechanical room. The parcel is partially fenced, has a garden area and orchard trees (not on drip) front landscaping is on drip. There is the 4 car detached garage with the attached space (converted mobile) that could be a workshop, art studio or mancave plus a second 28x40 detached garage with 10' doors. The scenery photos are taken from the kitchen window. Truly a must see property.
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy