Man firing weapons into Snoqualmie median arrested

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has arrested a man after reports of an erratic driver leading to a shooting in Snoqualmie, according to trooper Rick Johnson.

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 14, the WSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger driving erratically on eastbound Interstate 90, past Preston and exit 22.

The car stopped on the lanes of eastbound I-90 near State Route 18.

The man got out of his car with a shotgun and a handgun and fired into the median.

Troopers closed down both directions of I-90.

The man was eventually taken into custody with no injuries.

