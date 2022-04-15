ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Judge: Colorado Shooting Suspect Incompetent to Stand Trial

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, further delaying court proceedings in the case. But the judge also said that assessment could change soon. Experts at...

www.usnews.com

The Independent

Prosecutor asks judge to bar use of Oxford school shooting suspect’s name in court because it gives him notoriety

A Michigan prosecutor wants to ban the use of the accused Oxford school shooter’s name during his parent’s trial for involuntary manslaughter to minimise “notoriety and attention” on the teenager.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has asked a judge to prohibit Ethan Crumbley’s name from being said in court as she fears it may inspire copycat killers.His parents James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in failing to prevent the deadliest high school shooting since Parkland in 2018. In a court filing, Ms McDonald said Ethan Crumbley should be referred to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man ordered to stand trial in killings of 2 women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is enough evidence against a man charged in the deaths of two women to move forward to trial, a judge has ruled. Adrian Chavez, 34, was bound over for trial Friday on two counts of murder in the killings of two women in separate incidents. Held without bail, he is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Denver

Jury Seated In Samuel Young Trial, Suspect In Shooting During Elijah McClain Protest On I-225

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday in the trial of Samuel Young, who is accused of shooting two people during an Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225 in Aurora. Opening statements are scheduled to begin once the jury has been seated. Samuel Young (credit: Jefferson County) The shooting happened on July 25, 2020 when a Jeep drove through a crowd of protesters. The Jeep’s driver told CBS4, through his attorney, he feared for his life and was just trying to escape the crowd blocking the interstate. (credit: CBS) CBS4 spotted Young in the crowd with protesters openly carrying a weapon. Young allegedly opened fire at the Jeep as the driver took off, but injured two other protesters instead. A witness told police Young “entered a state of shock” and appeared he “was horrified at what he did.” (credit: Aurora Police) Young was charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Two of the assault counts relate to serious injuries that two people sustained. The other two counts relate to extreme indifference to human life. Young was released on a $75,000 bond. Young could face a maximum of 112 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
AURORA, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Diddy’s Former Security Guard Accuses Puff of Helping Get Shyne Convicted for 1999 Shooting

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is claiming the music mogul helped get Shyne convicted for the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. Last week (March 13), Deal appeared in an interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. He was asked about the fateful night of Dec. 27, 1999, when Shyne was involved in a shooting while attending Club New York in Manhattan along with Puff and Jennifer Lopez. That night, a fight reportedly broke out in the VIP section after money was allegedly thrown at Diddy by another patron. Shyne, 21 years old at the time, pulled out a weapon and began firing into the crowd, injuring three people. Puffy and J.Lo fled the club and were later arrested with a concealed weapon in their vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Complex

South Dakota Man Sentenced to Jail After His Mother Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center

A South Dakota man has to spend time in jail after his mother mistakenly served his weed brownies to senior citizens at a local community center. The Associated Press reports Michael Koranda, 46, has been ordered to spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Additionally, Koranda will have to complete two years of probation; pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution; and write an apology letter to the seniors who got sick from eating his weed brownies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
KCRG.com

Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center identified the inmate that died on Thursday as 31-year-old Malorie Hults, of Cedar Rapids. Hults had reportedly been booked into the correctional center at around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said she had been arrested and charged with assault domestic...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

