Click here to read the full article. There is something nakedly revealing about singing karaoke. The activity invites singers of all stripes to tap into their inner divas even, or especially, if you really can’t hit those notes or truly master that tricky wording. Given this, karaoke often lends itself to being a liberating and rather joyful pastime, the kind of drunken escapade from one’s life that allows you to let loose. Not so (or not only so) in Einari Paakkanen’s tender ode to the practice, “Karaoke Paradise.” This Finnish documentary chronicles instead the underlying melancholy that may also be...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO