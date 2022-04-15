Free Furniture Painting Workshop at Housatonic Habitat for Humanity in Danbury on April 23

Like most other 9-year-olds, U.K.-based blogger and DIYer Aqsa Iman’s daughter spends most of her playing time on the floor. So this past month, Iman, who is a seasoned crafter (especially when it comes to upcycling old scraps of cardboard), wanted to give her child something to interact with that was on her eye level. “That was how the idea of the Ramadan village popped up,” she says. While Iman and her kid are always working on crafts together (it’s one of the perks of their homeschooling arrangement), the time leading up to Ramadan is when they really dive deep into art projects. And if a DIY can double as an opportunity for learning and decor, even better.

