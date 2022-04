The U.S. Navy has announced plans that will include decommissioning some of its newest warships due to some budget issues. They want to do this to nine ships in the Freedom class of littoral combat ships. These warships cost about $4.5 billion altogether to build. So, the Navy says in its budget proposal that the move would free up $50 million per ship annually for other priorities. This also reduces the size of the fleet that already surpasses China in sheer numbers.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO