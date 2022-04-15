ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect ruled incompetent to stand trial for 3rd time

By Stephanie Butzer
 1 day ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A judge ruled Friday that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers in March 2021 is still mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is accused of murdering 10 people at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges in connection with the March 22 shooting .

Judge Ingrid S. Bakke said Friday morning that Alissa's appearance was waived for the hearing and he remains incompetent.

An evaluation on March 30 indicated that there was a "substantial probability that he will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future and may be restored to competency and remain competent with the use of medications."

The next competency review is scheduled for July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Previously, Alissa was found incompetent to proceed in his murder case twice — once in October 2021 and once in December 2021 . He was ordered to the state hospital in Pueblo for further treatment.

The day that was announced, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he was confident that with medication and treatment, Alissa would be deemed competent to stand trial and returned to Boulder to face charges.

"I’m 100% confident the day will come when he’s held fully responsible,” he said in Decembe r.

READ MORE : One year later: Boulder police chief reflects on mass shooting, response, resolve to move forward

The King Soopers reopened on Feb. 9, almost 11 months after the shooting. King Soopers officials also planted a remembrance tree garden on the west side of the store. The garden will have 10 trees — one for each victim.

The people killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting were:

  • Suzanne Fountain, 59
  • Rikki Olds, 25
  • Officer Eric Talley
  • Jody Waters, 65
  • Denny Stong, 20
  • Tralona Bartkowiak
  • Neven Stanisic, 23
  • Kevin Mahoney, 61
  • Lynn Murray, 62
  • Teri Leiker, 51

Click her e for the latest news on the Boulder King Soopers shooting, court proceedings and community recovery.

Comments / 0

