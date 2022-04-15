ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-depth look at the new quarterbacks in the Big 12 this season

By Kevin Borba
 1 day ago
This offseason of college football may have had the most movement of players around the country we have ever seen.

Some of the players hitting the transfer portal was expected, as with the new one-time transfer rule there has been an all-time high of player movement as the athletes no longer have to sit behind someone and wait their turn.

However, the amount of quality athletes playing what seemed to be the most interesting game of musical chairs ever was something that we did not expect.

Starting with the biggest storyline of the offseason, Oklahoma’s former head coach Lincoln Riley took the USC job, and superstar quarterback Caleb Williams followed him to California. Spencer Rattler also flew the coop, as he left Norman and is now in South Carolina.

The Riley-Williams saga seemed to have the whole college football world enamored, and Williams’ decision to transfer actually impacted where other quarterbacks like USC’s Jaxson Dart, Texas’ Casey Thompson, and UCF’s Dillon Gabriel ended up.

Now that all the dust has settled, it is safe to say that the Big 12 conference was one of the most affected by the large amount of quarterback movement, as a handful of the programs will likely be trotting out a quarterback that was playing at a different university last season.

A few Big 12 programs may have new starting quarterbacks that were already on the roster, such as Iowa State and TCU, but here are the new faces at quarterback to join the Big 12 this offseason.

JT Daniels, West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZi4R_0fAddBhl00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The most recent quarterback to join a Big 12 team, JT Daniels is now is on his third school as he started his career at USC, had a stop at Georgia, and is now in Morgantown. His career unfortunately has been a tale of him getting injured, and his replacement running with the opportunity to play (see Kedon Slovis or Stetson Bennet). The move to West Virginia pairs the former five-star with Graham Harrell, who was an offensive coordinator for one of his season’s at USC.

Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27t4ls_0fAddBhl00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After a very up and down career at Nebraska, Adrian Martinez decided to get a fresh start somewhere else. His new home is now Kansas State, as he will look to help Chris Klieman and the Wildcats tale that next step. Similar to Daniels, Martinez has struggled with some injuries and is looking to end his college career on a high note.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Pdy_0fAddBhl00
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel had himself quite the offseason after deciding to transfer from UCF. Like previously mentioned, he was one of the quarterbacks who were directly impacted by the movement out of Norman, as he was at one point committed to UCLA.

However, after his former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took the offensive coordinator gig at Oklahoma, Gabriel jumped at the chance to reunite even before Caleb Williams announced his decision to go to USC which seemed imminent. It also seemed that he decided quicker than Casey Thompson, who many thought might cross the red river had Gabriel not committed first. Gabriel, along with the new staff, is now responsible for continuing the success that Oklahoma was having, and is looking to take it the next level.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ed6SO_0fAddBhl00
AP Photo/Eric Gay

There was really only one quarterback that even came close to rivaling the noise that Caleb Williams was making, and it was Texas’ new signal caller. The former perfect rated No. 1 overall recruit decided he was looking for a chance to start immediately after cashing in on NIL deals at Ohio State for what should have been his senior year of high school. Now Ewers is looking to win the starting job over Hudson Card, while also being the next quarterback to bring Texas “back”.

