Jerry Seinfeld couldn't have asked for a better TV mom. The 67-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to Liz Sheridan following her death. She was 93. The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee host posted a black and white picture of him and Sheridan on the set of his hit NBC sitcom. His arm's wrapped around her as they both smile into the cameras. Seinfeld tweeted, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO