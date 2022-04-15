Liz Sheridan, Jerry’s Mom on ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 93

Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.
