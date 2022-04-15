ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

WV soldier killed in Korean War accounted for after 70 years

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0bCU_0fAdcFLI00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia soldier killed in the Korean War was accounted for and will be honorably laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery after his remains were unidentified for 70 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Gugx_0fAdcFLI00
(Photo courtesy of DPAA)

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday that Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, was accounted for on Feb. 11, 2021.

Mitchem was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment and 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 7, 1950, after his unit sustained heavy casualties while battling the North Korean Army near Ch’onan, South Korea. The unit was forced to retreat, and Mitchem’s body was not found.

The U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death in 1953, three years after remains were found near Ch’onan in October 1950. However, the American Graves Registration determined those remains unidentifiable in 1954.

The unidentified remains were buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mitchem was declared non-recoverable in 1956.

In July 2019, the remains were exhumed from the Punchbowl and analyzed at the DPAA Laboratory in Hawaii. Scientists identified the remains as Mitchem’s by using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

LOCAL: Summers County Sheriffs looking for missing teen

Mitchem’s name is listed on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl. A rosette will be placed by his name to signify he was accounted for.

Mitchem will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a date that will be determined later.

For family and funeral information, call the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490. Mitchem’s personal profile can be viewed on the DPAA’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
americanmilitarynews.com

4 Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in northern Norway on Friday evening. In a statement provided to American Military News, the service identified the four Marines as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
Jackson Hole Radio

USS Wyoming has all female crew

It seems appropriate that the equality state would represent inroads in the navy for women now. Twelve years ago women were first authorized to serve aboard submarines. While women comprise nearly one-fourth of the Department of Defense’s total force, only a small fraction of women serve on submarines. The...
WYOMING STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Wowk#Dpaa#Mia Accounting Agency#Company K 3rd Battalion#34th Infantry Regiment#24th Infantry Division#The North Korean Army#Ch#The U S Army#The Dpaa Laboratory
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Adelbert Waldron, The Deadliest Sniper Of The Vietnam War

During his single deployment in Vietnam, Staff Sergeant Adelbert F. Waldron III made 109 confirmed kills in just six months, making him the most lethal sniper in the history of the U.S. Army. Adelbert Waldron preferred working in the shadows. During the Vietnam War, he became the conflict’s most prolific...
MILITARY
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WBIR

Missing USS Oklahoma sailor identified after 80 years

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Navy Water Tender 1st Class Milo E. Phillips, 26, of Pierce, Colorado, killed during World War II, has been accounted for. Phillips was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor, when...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy