Democrat Abby Finkenauer to remain on ballot for U.S. Senate in Iowa
By CBS News
wsgw.com
1 day ago
Iowa’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Iowa, will be allowed to remain on the ballot, reversing a lower court’s decision that said she did not have enough signatures to qualify. Republicans who filed the original challenge took issue...
Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote...
The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by the state Republican Party to outlaw early voting, a practice that has historically aided participation in elections. All seven judges on the state's Supreme Court were appointed by a Republican governor. The decision stems from a lawsuit originally filed by...
The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
When Donald Trump holds his next rally in North Carolina on Saturday, he'll be trying to boost his handpicked favorite for the U.S. Senate, Representative Ted Budd, in a tight and intensifying contest for the Republican nomination. Budd is locked in a dead heat with the state's former governor, Pat...
Key Republican Senate primaries in Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are poised for a shake-up after former President Donald Trump confirmed that endorsements are forthcoming in the three uncertain contests.
Skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are questioning whether state law allows for voters to give their absentee ballot to someone else to return or whether drop boxes can be placed outside municipal clerk offices
(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
Comments / 0