Democrat Abby Finkenauer to remain on ballot for U.S. Senate in Iowa

By CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Iowa, will be allowed to remain on the ballot, reversing a lower court’s decision that said she did not have enough signatures to qualify. Republicans who filed the original challenge took issue...

