Boston, MA

These celebrities are running the 2022 Boston Marathon

By Kevin Slane
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Participants in Monday's big race include a NASCAR champion and a star of "The Bachelor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WUb9_0fAdbpdt00
"The Bachelorette" contestant Zac Clark will run the 2022 Boston Marathon. Zac Clark/Instagram

It will be hard to spot a face in the crowd of 30,000 participants at the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. But if you search hard enough, you may spy a couple of famous faces along the 26.2-mile race course.

Each year, a handful of celebrities head to Boston to try their luck at the Boston Marathon. Recent participants include former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, “Spotlight” actor Brian d’Arcy James, and “Supernatural” actor Jared Padalecki, who tackled the race in 2019 along with his wife, Genevieve.

At the 2022 Boston Marathon, the famous participants will include a former NASCAR champion, former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and a number of former athletes.

Here are the celebrities running the 2022 Boston Marathon.

Matt Kenseth

Kenseth was always fast behind the wheel, winning the NASCAR season championship in 2003 and consistently performing as a top racer over his 20-year career. Kenseth ran his first marathon in Berlin in 2019 at the urging of his wife, Katie, and will be running with her for the 2022 Boston Marathon, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Heather O’Reilly and Leslie Osbourne

O’Reilly and Osbourne, former teammates on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, will take part in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. O’Reilly is a three-time medalist and FIFA World champion, while Osborne enjoyed stints in the Women’s Professional Soccer League for the Boston Breakers and Chicago Stars. Both are now retired.

Kristine Lilly

Lilly, former a U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team stalwart, will also be running the race on Monday. The most-capped player in team history is part of the eight-person Honorary Women’s Team, running in honor of the eight women who finished the Boston Marathon in 1972 as part of the first official women’s field.

Sarah Fuller

Also taking part in the Honorary Women’s Team is Sarah Fuller, who made history as the first woman to take part in a Power Five conference college football game when she played kicker for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“I really want to give credit to the women that were fighting 50 years ago to make this possible,” Fuller told Boston.com.

Matt James

The star of season 25 of “The Bachelor” will be running the 2022 Boston Marathon to raise money and awareness for the USO.

Zac Clark

Zac Clark, who proposed to “The Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams at the end of the show’s 16th season, will also be running on Monday.

Bob Socci

Socci, the New England Patriots radio personality, will run the marathon to raise money for the Doug Flutie Foundation.

Adrianne Haslet and Shalane Flanagan

Haslet, who lost her leg in the 2013 marathon bombings, will run the race accompanied by Flanagan as her support trainer. Flanagan, a former Olympian, retired from professional running in 2019.

Ethan Zohn

The “Survivor” champion and Lexington native will celebrate 10 years cancer-free by running the Boston Marathon to raise money for AKTIV Against Cancer.

The last time Zohn ran the Boston Marathon was in 2013. He was at Mile 24 when the bombs went off at the finish line.

“It’s like everything in my life has been leading to this point, to this race,” Zohn told Boston.com. “I’m putting a little pressure on myself, but it represents so much in my life. I’m just so excited to get back to Boston and run.”

Comments / 0

