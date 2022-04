“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 will premiere on OWN on Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch it on Philo (free trial) or FuboTV (free trial). The series centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to strengthen the booming city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group. According to the show’s synopsis, the couples are longtime friends and socialites with strong personalities, each facing the realities of dealing with love and marriage all while bonding together over the successes and challenges of running a real estate business.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO