How do you engage the community?

There has been a lot of talk lately about bringing your authentic self to the workplace. This trend is rooted in good intentions. It requires energy when, for whatever reason, we have to be mindful about regulating some facet of our identity. Accordingly, easing this burden makes sense. And although the idea of allowing everyone to express themselves freely is grounded in good intention, often in the workplace, this practice can lead to unintended consequences. To be clear, this is exclusive of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts that are long overdue. DEI initiatives, when done well, create and help maintain work environments that are safe and inclusive for all. Here we’re talking about something a bit different.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 29 DAYS AGO