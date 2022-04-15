Suffolk businesses evacuated after grenade found

A building on the University of Iowa campus was briefly evacuated after what investigators described as a suspicious smell. According to a Hawkalert sent out just after 1:15 Thursday afternoon, a strong gas smell caused the evacuation of the Chemistry Building on North Capitol Street. A second Hawkalert sent about a half-hour later indicated Iowa City firefighters were allowing people back into the building, and a third and final Hawkalert sent at 2pm indicated the issue had been resolved.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 21 DAYS AGO