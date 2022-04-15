ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupertino, CA

Land annexed by Cupertino with plans for new park

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZQeT_0fAdYWAZ00

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Cupertino city officials announced the city annexed nearly eight acres of land that will be turned into a new park.

Santa Clara County sold the Lawrence-Mitty parcels to Cupertino. Apple funded the purchase as part of an earlier agreement with the city for developing the tech giant’s Apple Park headquarters.

Mayor Darcy Paul noted that the city currently lacks enough neighborhood parks for its residents.

“This has been a long-awaited addition to the City of Cupertino,” said Mayor Darcy Paul. “The Cupertino City Council and members of the community are delighted to see that our hard work over the years to add significant park space to Cupertino – particularly in a park-deficient area – has reached this milestone.”

The city is preparing a Lawrence-Mitty Master Plan and is collecting input and ideas from the community for the future development.

Community members can provide input by taking this online survey before May 23.

The property consists of approximately 7.8 acres located between Lawrence Expressway, Interstate 280, and Bollinger Road, with the Saratoga Creek running through the site.

The Local Area Formation Commission LAFCO Board of Directors approved the annexation of the property to Cupertino on April 6.

For detailed information on the project, opportunities to provide input, and to sign up for notifications and updates, go to engagecupertino.org/lawrencemitty .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

How BART plans to crack down on parking fees

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday, the Bay Area Rapid Transit board awarded a contract to allow the transit system to use license plate readers for parking payment enforcement at BART stations. Under the plan, BART staff in charge of enforcing parking would get mobile units for scanning license plates to see if riders paid […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Plans Revealed For New Town Center, 2,400 Homes On Former Vallco Mall Site In Cupertino

CUPERTINO (KPIX 5) – Most of the 50-acre former Vallco site in the heart of Cupertino has been cleared down to bare land, ready for an all-new development plan after years of legal wrangling. “We are introducing today The Rise, which is a mixed-use, mixed-income project in the heart of Cupertino that is going to serve as the city’s the new town center,” said Reed Moulds of Sand Hill Property Company, which is developing the property. Plans call for 429,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces arranged in districts that developers hope will form Cupertino’s new downtown. The Rise will include...
CUPERTINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Cupertino, CA
Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
Cupertino, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annexation#City Council#Apple Park#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Police: Search underway for Sacramento mass shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they have identified another suspect in the deadly K Street shooting.  He was identified by police as 27-year-old Mtula Payton. Payton reportedly has multiple felony warrants for charges such as domestic violence and firearms. The warrant relating to domestic violence was issued after officers went to a home […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Home Depot fire survivors speak out

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The fire at the Home Depot in San Jose could be seen from space. KRON4 is hearing from people inside the store when it happened. “I was scared,” Perla Ovin said. Ovin doesn’t speak English, but her son translated, telling his mom’s story of what happened. Ovin was in the store […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

California delays student COVID-19 vaccine mandate

California will delay its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least July 2023, state health officials announced Thursday. The state will wait for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give full approval for the vaccines for those within the ages of 7th-12th grade, the California Department of Public Health said. “To ensure sufficient […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland PD requests help identifying shooting subjects

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying people involved in a pair of shootings that occurred Friday and Sunday. Police also released security video of both incidents. One shooting happened in the 6600 block of Eastland Street Sunday around 2:30 p.m. The other took place at the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two new bills would change Calif. Kindergarten

(EDSOURCE) – Two newly introduced bills could significantly impact the early education landscape in California if they eventually become law. State Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, is championing a bill to make kindergarten mandatory while Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, has introduced legislation that would require school districts to offer full-day kindergarten. While both proposals have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy