FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With one swing of his bat, East Fairmont pitcher Conner Tingler drove in as many runs as he gave up on the mound. In the Bees’ 15-3 home win over Berkeley Springs (3-7) in McDonald’s Classic action, Tingler pitched a gem, allowing three runs on one hit in four innings and taking a no-hitter into the fourth. He also helped his case with a three-run home run to left field in the third inning on a day when East Fairmont’s bats were swinging with ease.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO