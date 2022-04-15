ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Road closed after Loris-area fire rekindles

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLM5e_0fAdXu7g00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Watts Road in the Loris area was closed Friday afternoon due to a fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 2:41 p.m. to the area of Mt. Olive Road and Green Sea Road in the Loris area for a smoke call, HCFR said. A fire that was previously in the area rekindled and residents may see smoke. At 7:45 p.m., HCFR said the fire was contained.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

No injuries are reported and no structures are threatened, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the Loris Fire Department are assisting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead, 2 injured in South Carolina house fire

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County officials are reporting that a fire left two dead and two injured in Wilkesboro Friday morning. Officials began to get calls about a house fire at midnight on 1399 Old US 421 Road. Fighters with the Broadway, Mulberry and Knotville fire departments all came to the scene. Wilkes […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loris, SC
Accidents
Loris, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Loris, SC
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#The Loris Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police seize nearly $300K, drugs from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation. Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police. Police opened an investigation in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy