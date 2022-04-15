Road closed after Loris-area fire rekindles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Watts Road in the Loris area was closed Friday afternoon due to a fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 2:41 p.m. to the area of Mt. Olive Road and Green Sea Road in the Loris area for a smoke call, HCFR said. A fire that was previously in the area rekindled and residents may see smoke. At 7:45 p.m., HCFR said the fire was contained.

No injuries are reported and no structures are threatened, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the Loris Fire Department are assisting.

