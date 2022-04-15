ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Russia places sanctions on IL lawmakers

By Gretchen Teske
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScUkB_0fAdXqam00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple Illinois lawmakers have been sanctioned by the Russian government.

WMBD has confirmed those include Congress members Rodney Davis (R) and Cheri Bustos (D) and Representative Darin LaHood (R).

Here are all the weapons the US is sending to Ukraine

Below is a copy of the letter Bustos sent to Russian President Putin:

Hey there Kremlin Gremlin,

This week, I learned I’ve been officially sanctioned by the Russian Foreign Ministry for my support for freedom, democracy and the Ukrainian people.

I don’t know how I will ever recover from this devastating blow.

While these sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections, I am deeply saddened that I will no longer have the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow.

But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall.

XOXO,

Cheri

LaHood responded in a similar manner by saying:

“As Vladimir Putin continues his unprovoked war in Ukraine, I am proud to be sanctioned by his murderous regime. On the House Intelligence Committee, I will continue to work with my colleagues to support our allies and expose Vladimir Putin for the war criminal he is. Thugs like Putin will never intimidate the United States of America.”

The sanctions were announced against 398 bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

State employee pension buyout bill has passed, Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to an Illinois press release, Governor JB Pritzker made the following statement following the full passage of House Bill 4292, which adds two years to the state employee pension buyout program. “I want to applaud Representative Bob Morgan and Senator Rob Martwick for leading the effort to add an additional two […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Darin Lahood
Daily Mail

Putin 'has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO', Russian ambassador says after Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war

Vladimir Putin has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian ambassador to the UN has claimed. Just hours after another Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war, Dmitry Polyanskiy sparked further fears by hinting there would be a seismic response a to any direct involvement in the conflict from the West.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Wmbd#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin

Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy