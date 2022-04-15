ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho lieutenant governor debate set for Monday is canceled

By Associated Press (AP)
 1 day ago
A planned debate among Republican candidates aiming to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor has been canceled.

Idaho Debates officials on Friday say the debate between House Speaker Scott Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings set for Monday was cancelled after Giddings backed out. Idaho Debates officials say Giddings required preapproval of reporter panelists who would be asking questions. But Idaho Debates officials say they don't reveal reporters on a panel to any candidate in advance.

Idaho Debates are a collaboration between the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Public Television, the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Idaho's public universities.

