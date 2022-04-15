ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Two men found with meth, heroin and other drugs arrested by LPSO

By Trinity Velazquez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LSPO) arrested two men after an investigation led to the residence of one of the accused. According to Sheriff Craig Webre, LPSO narcotics agents...

