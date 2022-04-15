Engineers without borders returns to Sanford

Engineers without Borders returned to Sanford Wednesday to talk about solutions for the village's sanitation system, with a group from Olivet Nazarene University engineering students at the Jerome Township Fire Department. (Photo provided by Dolores Porte)

Engineers without Borders returned to Sanford this week to help the village with sanitation issues and they brought some extra help: Students from Olivet Nazarene University.

Village President Dolores Porte credits Engineers Without Borders president Jennifer Robinson with bringing the students to Sanford. Robinson said the organization has two international projects going at the time and they wanted to start a local project. Olivet Nazarene University answered the call.

“If we keep working with the engineers and students, we might find a way to have the capacity we need,” Porte said.

The students first came to the village in December to study its sewer issues and returned Wednesday with possible solutions. Porte said the students have given the village different ideas and methodology to address the wastewater system.

“It gave us a fresh perspective," Sanford Village Manager Jake Cole said. “It’s not your cookie-cutter ideas."

Porte said establishing sanitation for the village is important to being able to offer multi-family housing, bringing back displaced homeowners from the May 2020 dam failures and offering senior living. She said and to accommodate those wishing to move to the village.

In December the university students from Bourbonnais, Illinois, and faculty along with other engineering professionals examined a half-acre habitat for humanity property in the 2000 block of Crescent Street that has been vacant for more than a decade, according to Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Erich Ostrander. He said the issue is the property is too low to get drainage. The cost of putting in a sanitation system years ago was $20,000 to $30,000. This was cost prohibitive.

Since the students’ December visit, the habitat property, which is already zoned residential, has been cleared. The students presented Ostrander with many ideas for working the area to allow for a build.

In addition, the village is examining other resolutions following a Thursday meeting with Wade Trim, that deals with infrastructure solutions. Porte said ideas such as sending wastewater to Midland or putting in a wastewater treatment plant. Porte said in 2010 Jerome and Lincoln townships reportedly told village officials there was no place to put a treatment plant. They were also told Midland they couldn’t take their wastewater. Porte questions now if those things were really said. She is now out to find the facts.

In December the group examined two other properties, a 4.4-acre piece and a 16-acre parcel in the center of the village. Porte said both properties are privately owned. The 16-acre parcel was reportedly platted for a subdivision a long time ago, just never developed. Some of the same concepts for the habitat area could apply to the larger parcels.