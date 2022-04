We've got a matchup of 4-2 squads today as the Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game series at 8:40 PM EST. The Cubs won the first game of the series 5-2 and will send Marcus Stroman to the mound to take on Germán Márquez. Stroman was excellent in his first game for Chicago, giving up just one run and two hits over five innings against Milwaukee.

