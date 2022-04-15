ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Service offers free entrance days this Saturday

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
The National Park Service will have five entrance fee-free days in 2022.  (NPS)

Attention all nature seekers. The National Park Service is offering five entrance fee-free days in 2022, including one on Saturday, April 16. The free admission days are designed to encourage discovery and visitation of the country's national parks.

The National Park Service manages 14 units in Texas, including two national parks: the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend. Other protected landscapes are Padre Island, the Big Thicket, a section of the Rio Grande, Lake Amistad, and Lake Meredith. The remainder of the preserves contain historical sites.

"Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams stated in a release. "National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe, and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites."

The free entrance dates for 2022 are:

  • Saturday, April 16 – First Day of National Park Week
  • Thursday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Saturday, September 24 – National Public Lands Day
  • Friday, November 11 – Veterans Day

The entrance waiver on fee-free days applies only to National Park Service entrance fees and does not cover amenity or user fees for activities, such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

