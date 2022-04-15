ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 17:51:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Helena and northern Tangipahoa Parishes, southern Pike and southeastern Amite Counties through 700 PM CDT At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gillsberg, or 10 miles southeast of Liberty, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kentwood, Osyka, Gillsberg, Wilmer and Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 58 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley A strong shower will impact portions of southeastern Tehama and west central Butte Counties through 515 PM PDT At 427 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong shower over Chico, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea-sized hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Small hail may accumulate, leading to slick road conditions. Locations impacted include Chico, Paradise, Richardson Springs, Magalia, Concow and Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Saturday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans. Target Area: Mono HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind prone areas along Highway 395 should expect winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...until 5 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, bringing power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so check with CalTrans for any potential travel restrictions.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Baldwin, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 815 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Laurel Hill to 3 miles west of Loxley. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Crestview, Niceville, Gonzalez, Foley, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Robertsdale, Bagdad, Loxley, Myrtle Grove, Baker, Magnolia Springs, Oriole Beach and Stapleton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Upper Snake River Plain A thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caribou, north central Bannock, central Bonneville, southeastern Madison and southeastern Bingham Counties through 430 PM MDT At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Bone, or 8 miles southeast of Goshen, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Ammon, Iona, Bone, Chesterfield, Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Talbot, southern Queen Anne`s and Caroline Counties through 745 PM EDT At 716 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Romancoke, or near South River, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Denton, Centreville, Romancoke, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, St. Michaels, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Copperville, Jumptown, Agner, Tanyard, Harmony and Stevensville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Monroe, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, northern Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southern Washington, southeastern Clarke, northwestern Escambia, southwestern Conecuh, northeastern George and southern Greene Counties through 615 PM CDT At 506 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Monroeville to near Citronelle to near McLain. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroeville, Satsuma, Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Frisco City, Leakesville, Chunchula, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Gulfcrest, Axis, Uriah, Mount Vernon, Calvert, Excel, Repton, McIntosh and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-17 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM CDT this evening for portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. Although light showers continue this evening behind the earlier thunderstorms, the heavy rain threat has ended. Please continue to heed any additional information from local officials.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL

