Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The winds have decreased early this evening to 10 to 15 knots and should remain at these speeds through tonight. Therefore, the High Rip Current Risk will be allow to expire at 8 PM EDT this evening.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Helena and northern Tangipahoa Parishes, southern Pike and southeastern Amite Counties through 700 PM CDT At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gillsberg, or 10 miles southeast of Liberty, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kentwood, Osyka, Gillsberg, Wilmer and Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 58 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Harrison and Jackson Counties through 745 PM CDT At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of Saucier to 8 miles north of Latimer to near Tanner Williams. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Wade, Latimer, Big Point, Lyman, Saucier, Helena, Gulf Hills, Hurley, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates and Hickory Hills. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 19 and 76. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, southwestern Conecuh, northwestern Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 700 PM CDT At 557 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Castleberry to Bay Minette to 6 miles north of Hurley. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Saraland, Gonzalez, Bay Minette, Atmore, Foley, Pace, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Brewton, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Robertsdale and Bayou La Batre. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Talbot, southern Queen Anne`s and Caroline Counties through 745 PM EDT At 716 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Romancoke, or near South River, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Denton, Centreville, Romancoke, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, St. Michaels, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Copperville, Jumptown, Agner, Tanyard, Harmony and Stevensville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Holmes, North Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Walton; Holmes; North Walton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Geneva, northern Walton, Holmes and northern Washington Counties through 800 PM CDT At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Samson to 7 miles northeast of Baker. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Geneva, Samson, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Westville, Coffee Springs, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Gritney, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Glendale and Pleasant Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PEMISCOT AND LAKE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deering, or 8 miles west of Hayti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Portageville, Hayti, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Tiptonville, Ridgely, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Cottonwood Grove, Bragg City, Pascola, Wynnburg, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Sunkist Beach, Blue Bank and Proctor City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET The winter weather system that produced snow across the area is slowly moving away. Although snow showers are expected to persist overnight...the threat for accumulating snow had diminished. Thus the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-19 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR THE CENTRAL ALEUTIANS * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Aleutians. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 5.8 1.1 0.6 N/A Minor 17/11 AM 5.1 0.4 0.5 N/A None 17/11 PM 6.3 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 18/11 AM 5.9 1.2 1.4 N/A Minor 18/11 PM 5.9 1.2 0.7 N/A Minor 19/12 PM 5.0 0.3 0.6 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM CDT this evening for portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. Although light showers continue this evening behind the earlier thunderstorms, the heavy rain threat has ended. Please continue to heed any additional information from local officials.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caribou, north central Bannock, central Bonneville, southeastern Madison and southeastern Bingham Counties through 430 PM MDT At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Bone, or 8 miles southeast of Goshen, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Ammon, Iona, Bone, Chesterfield, Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

