Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, southwestern Conecuh, northwestern Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 700 PM CDT At 557 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Castleberry to Bay Minette to 6 miles north of Hurley. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Saraland, Gonzalez, Bay Minette, Atmore, Foley, Pace, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Brewton, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Robertsdale and Bayou La Batre. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
