Severe Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Northwestern Burlington; Southeastern Burlington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Camden, central Burlington and central Philadelphia Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Golden Triangle, or over Camden, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Tabernacle, Pemberton, Audubon Park, Wrightstown, Wissinoming, Ramblewood, Barclay-Kingston and Center City. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 5. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 19 and 29. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 33 and 48. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0