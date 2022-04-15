Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, northern Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southern Washington, southeastern Clarke, northwestern Escambia, southwestern Conecuh, northeastern George and southern Greene Counties through 615 PM CDT At 506 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Monroeville to near Citronelle to near McLain. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroeville, Satsuma, Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Frisco City, Leakesville, Chunchula, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Gulfcrest, Axis, Uriah, Mount Vernon, Calvert, Excel, Repton, McIntosh and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0