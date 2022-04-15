ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron: 'Extraordinary progress' being made on fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral

By Julia Johnson
 1 day ago

F rench President Emmanuel Macron visited the site of renovations to the famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Good Friday , which also happens to be the anniversary of the tragic 2019 fire that left the church damaged.

Macron praised the "extraordinary progress" made on the renovations and thanked "those who spend their days and nights" working on the building.


"In this period when we are coming out of COVID-19 and [in the middle of] war in Europe, it is also a testimony of hope, it makes a lot of sense," the president said.

Macron confirmed that the church is on track to reopen "for worship and visits by the five-year goal" of 2024, with a representative for the president adding that renovations may continue after its opening. "Pilgrims and visitors will find Notre Dame more beautiful than ever since it will have regained its original colors and brilliance," Macron added.

The church faced a terrible fire on April 15, 2019, leaving its frame, spire, and clock, as well as part of its vault, with damage, according to a report . Prior to the fire, the famous cathedral welcomed 12 million visitors each year.

Philippe Lopez/AP
A worker stands on scaffolding during preliminary work inside the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday May 15, 2019 in Paris.

Macron's visit comes as the president prepares to face far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in a runoff election for the presidency on April 24. He received 27.8% of the vote in an initial election, while 23.1% of voters chose Le Pen.

