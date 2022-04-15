Ashley Tisdale talks favorite products, mental health and motherhood

New York Post Composite

If there’s one thing we know about Ashley Tisdale, it’s that she’s fabulous.

While that might have been a circa 2007 reference to her “High School Musical” days as Sharpay Evans, Tisdale (36) has come a long way.

We know that because we jumped on an exclusive call with the “Young And Hungry” actress. There, she kicked it off with her mental health journey.

“I grew up acting and singing and doing musicals, but I didn’t know that I suffered with anxiety and sometimes depression,” Tisdale shared with The Post.

To combat her mental health battles, Tisdale prioritizes what she calls “little rituals.” During this time Tisdale opens a window, lights a candle, reaches for her skincare or does deep conditioners. Because as the actress says, “It’s important to honor our bodies when we’re stressed by doing something to balance it out.”

Throughout this journey of selfcare, the 36-year-old also shared that she’s stayed committed to a non-toxic lifestyle, which stems from her wellness brand, Frenshe.

“It’s about being good to yourself and starting with self love,” said the Frenshe founder. “It took me a long time to get there and to really appreciate myself. To have compassion for myself. To talk to myself in a loving manner, and I think that [others] can get there too. That’s the most important thing in living a non-toxic life.”

As Tisdale continued to tell the New York Post about her current state, we heard a little voice babbling in the background. It was none other than her new baby girl, Jupiter.

“She’s the best — she really is,” Tisdale said. “There are so many ways she’s changed my life. She’s just so much fun and gives me purpose.”

Throughout her journey as a new mother, Tisdale has learned to prioritize what she truly wants to do in the industry.

Most recently, Frenshe partnered with Koolaburra by UGG, which Tisdale called a “dream collaboration.” There, she hand-selected five spring styles called “Frenshe’s Picks.”

Keep reading to shop the new Frenshe x Koolaburra by UGG curation and Tisdale’s other favorite products.

Point blank, Koolaburra by UGG houses some of the best shoes out there, and Tisdale agrees.

“I live in them — they are so amazing,” Tisdale said. “I love them because they are all about ease, but they also look aesthetically great. As a mother, actress and founder of Frenshe, I’m definitely prioritizing comfort nowadays.

Check out the full “Frenshe’s Picks” lineup here.

“I love Joanna Vargas masks,” Tisdale raved about the brand. “She’s my personal facialist and her products have helped my skin so much, especially when I’m under a lot of stress and breaking out.”

These specific Twilight Face Masks help reveal a radiant complexion while giving skin a boost of niacinamide and moisture.

“I love Virtue’s anti frizz styling cream,” said Tisdale, and so do we.

“It’s completely clean and it makes me feel good knowing that there’s no toxic ingredients going into my hair — and it’s vegan too!”

The styling cream also conditions and smooths wet or dry hair while eliminating friz.

“Opening a window and lighting a candle just changes the energy in the room and it’s one of my favorite rituals,” shared the actress. “I always have Maison Blazac’s 1642 somewhere in my house.”

We would have it in our homes 24/7 too, as it’s an ode to a 17th Century Vanitas and features notes of violet, blackberry, cedarwood

5. Nurse Jamie Tools, prices vary

“I love any type of face tool,” Tisdale told The Post. “I suffer from TMJ, so my jaw can be very tight. I use a face tool to uplift and also massage my face.”

She continued to share that Nurse Jamie houses some of her favorite tools, as the brand offers rollers, beauty blades, exfoliation tools and more.

“My go to scrub is the Nécessaire Body Exfoliator with eucalyptus,” the Frenshe founder shared. “Scent plays a huge role in my moods, and I find the combination of sandalwood and eucalyptus to be really soothing when I do my bath time routine.”

Another notable call out is that the body scrub is made with bamboo charcoal, AHA/Glycolic Acid and BHA/Salicylic Acid which work to exfoliate, soften and renew.

7. SuperGoop Unseen Sunscreen, $44

“Living in Los Angeles, I definitely get a lot of sun time, which is why I always make sure to be wearing sunscreen,” explained the star. “I love SuperGoop’s products because it’s so sheer and it always applies so well.”

With more than 2,000 stellar reviews on Sephora, we think shoppers would agree with Tisdale’s remarks. We know we do.

Looking for a facial spray that soothes skin and reduces the appearance of redness? Us, too, and Tisdale has the best pick.

“I’m a big fan of Tower28’s products because they’re so clean and simple,” said Tisdale. “I can use their facial spray when I’m in a pinch and feel instantly refreshed.”

“I try to fit in a workout a couple times a week — usually pilates — so having a go-to deodorant is important to me. I love Native because they’re plastic free.”

We must say we are also on board with this pick, because it’s the same naturally-derived and effective Native formula we’ve all come to love, but just with a sustainable twist.

Summer Fridays has some of our favorite products, and that goes for this iconic masks Tisdale named one of her favorites.

“I have a couple of different Summer Fridays products because they never miss, but I really love their Jet Lag Mask,” Tisdale shared with The Post. “Depending on the day, I can use it as a simple moisturizer or as leave-on mask.

This mask is back with niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants.