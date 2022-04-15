Vaccine supply lag prompts Gundersen to switch to appointment-only

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for all health-care organization prompted Gundersen Health System to switch to appointment-only for the shots, Gundersen announced Friday.

No walk-ins will be accepted until further notice, Gundersen said.

Gundersen patients can schedule appointments by calling (608) 775-6829.

