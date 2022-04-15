ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Vaccine supply lag prompts Gundersen to switch to appointment-only

By Site staff
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzXr9_0fAdW9hP00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for all health-care organization prompted Gundersen Health System to switch to appointment-only for the shots, Gundersen announced Friday.

No walk-ins will be accepted until further notice, Gundersen said.

Gundersen patients can schedule appointments by calling (608) 775-6829.

Recent headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse School District to get nearly $92,000 in state mental health initiative

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week shines spotlight on hard work of local dispatchers

EXPLAINER: State of mind a key in Patrick Lyoya’s shooting

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense in Musk takeover bid

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
La Crosse Tribune

Health Care Workforce Report highlights nursing shortage, Gundersen implementing programs to recruit, retain nurses

The “nursing shortage has arrived,” the newest state Health Care Workforce report proclaims, with the pandemic hastening the previously predicted staffing crisis. The perfect storm of an aging workforce, with health care professionals retiring, coinciding with the growing senior population — the “silver tsunami” — has for years been anticipated by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, per data from its annual Health Care Workforce Report. And amid the pandemic extreme burnout has led more staff to leave their positions — and possibly the medical field entirely — in large numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Health
KESQ News Channel 3

Only 30% of vaccinated have gotten a booster. Will a fourth shot soon be necessary?

Drug makers Pfizer and Moderna are looking to get authorization for another booster shot of their Covid vaccines, but most people haven't gotten their first booster yet. "Indeed, it may be necessary for some part of the population to have a yet another booster – a fourth shot, in many cases," said Dr. Alan Williamson The post Only 30% of vaccinated have gotten a booster. Will a fourth shot soon be necessary? appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo officials break ground on new La Crosse hospital to replace current building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — In an effort to provide effective and personalized care, Mayo Clinic Health System is building a new hospital in La Crosse, the largest in the Mayo Clinic’s local history. Mayo officials broke ground Tuesday for the new facility, which will be a hub hospital, allowing health-care workers to provide in-depth care. The new hospital will...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gundersen Health System#News 8#La Crosse School District#Musk
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen Rotary donates five AEDs to businesses, has four more to contribute

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) —  Automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Those tools can be lifesaving, which is why the Holmen Rotary Club is donating nine to village businesses. The survival rate of sudden cardiac arrest is 5 to 10% in places without good access to medical services, said cardiac arrest survivor Cheri...
HOLMEN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

No avian flu detected in La Crosse County, but health department is testing birds and issues advisory

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Even though no birds have tested positive for the avian influenza in La Crosse County, it has been detected elsewhere in Wisconsin, so the county health department issued an advisory so people know what to do if they run across a sick bird. “We know that avian influenza is in the area as birds are migrating....
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

John Siegel launches bid for La Crosse County sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Another candidate has officially entered the race for La Crosse County sheriff. John Siegel, who kicked off his campaign Thursday, has served in law enforcement for 28 years. The investigations captain for the sheriff’s department, Siegel said he is running as a Democrat. Siegel says he isn’t looking for change, but to improve. “Our rural...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

What is La Crosse County progress, one year after declaring racism public health crisis?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — It has been just under a year since the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors declared racism as a public health crisis. Work has been done to combat racism during the past year, says board member Rick Cornforth, adding that it has all been behind the scenes. When Cornforth proposed declaring racism as a crisis,...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy