Phillip Robert Johnson, age 77, passed away on March 19, 2022, after a 2-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 7, 1944, to Robert and Mary (Brager) Johnson in Monroe, Wisconsin. Phillip graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1962 and then went onto attended Luther College in Decorah...

MONROE, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO