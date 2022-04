A new bar called S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space is coming to a vacant space near the Deer District. This is the second S’lush Daiquiri Bar for owner Tiana Razaa. She opened the first one in Kenosha in August 2020. The business would be located in the Riverfront Plaza at 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. in the riverfront space last occupied by Ale Asylum Riverhouse.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO