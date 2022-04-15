ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Sheridan, 'Seinfeld' actress, dead at 93

By CNN
CBS 58
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on...

cbs58.com

ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
Deadline

Estelle Harris Dies: ‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Costanza, ‘Toy Story’ Franchise’s Mrs. Potato Head Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) mother Estelle on the iconic NBC sitcom Seinfeld, died Saturday evening of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, just weeks before her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glen Harris, who held her as she drew her final breath, told Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York...
PALM DESERT, CA
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
Collider

The 7 Best 'Seinfeld' Supporting Characters, Ranked by Ridiculousness

Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Miami

Comedian Chris Rock In Town For ‘Ego Death World Tour’

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Comedian Chris Rock is making a South Florida stop. He’s set to perform Thursday and Friday night at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. It comes weeks after the infamous incident at the Oscars when he was slapped by Will Smith for making a joke about his wife. Previous attendants of the comedy show gave some insight, saying the comedian did briefly mention the slap heard “around the world.” At last check tickets were still available. Click here for more information.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Reality Tea

Kim Kardashian Introduced Daughter North West To Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is just trying to live her best life these days, and I am honestly so happy for her. We know all that she’s really focusing on these days is hard work, being a mom, and trying to move on from her messy marriage with Kanye West as a single lady. Well, not that single. The Keeping […] The post Kim Kardashian Introduced Daughter North West To Pete Davidson appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES

