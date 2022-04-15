ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Our best partner’: NYPD announces reward split for subway shooting tipsters

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0uwa_0fAdVS6W00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers who the NYPD said helped with the capture of alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James will split a $50,000 reward, officials announced Friday.

According to the NYPD, MTA, Transit Workers Union Local 100 and the New York City Police Foundation, members of the public gave “critical information” that qualifies them for a chunk of the reward. Officials said this information helped lead to the arrest of James, who was found Wednesday, a day after he allegedly shot 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train.

New Jersey cousins say they helped police find Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

The reward will be split evenly, so each tipster will receive $10,000. Police did not name the reward recipients.

“The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the efforts of good Samaritans proves that New York City is “the greatest city in the world.”

James appeared in court Thursday on a terrorism charge. He was arrested Wednesday on the Lower East Side after he called the NYPD CrimeStoppers tip line on himself, according to law enforcement sources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#New York City Subway#New Yorkers
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Gunman who killed 12-year-old shot out of car eight times: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Suspects in a black vehicle circled a Brooklyn block three times before slowing and opening fire in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a relative, police said Wednesday. The gunman popped out of a sunroof and fired at least eight times, fatally striking Kade Lewin and injuring a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy