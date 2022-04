SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - NewsChannel 12 interviewed a multi-lingual outreach leader to learn more about how San Luis Obispo County has been getting the word out about COVID-19 throughout the pandemic to non-English speakers. Watch the video of our interview with Laura Zarate to see what the county has done and continues to The post Laura Zarate interview: COVID outreach to non-english speakers in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO