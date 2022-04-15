ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Vanderpump steps out in heels for first time since horse accident

By Bernie Zilio
Lisa is putting the pump back in Vanderpump!

The reality star and restaurateur, 61, stepped out in heels Thursday night for the first time since her horseback riding accident .

“This is actually my first time out in heels,” she told Page Six exclusively at SUR, the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge where she films “Vanderpump Rules.”

“My doctor said, ‘I’m used to getting my patients out on the field, playing basketball, playing baseball or football. But for you, it’s the heels! That’s the most important thing!’”

Though Vanderpump was proud to show off her periwinkle pumps, she still had her right ankle wrapped in medical tape.

“I’ve just started to walk again,” she shared, noting she had broken her leg “in four places.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nB3EF_0fAdV1bO00 The reality star told Page Six her doctor knew getting her back into fabulous shoes was “the most important thing.”lisavanderpump/Instagram

On Jan. 30, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum was horseback riding at The Paddock in Los Angeles when the equine got spooked and bucked her off.

She wound up with four fractures in her leg , which required surgery, and “a badly bruised back.”

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, who was at SUR Thursday along with one of the couple’s many dogs, Puffy, previously said he did not think his wife would ever ride again .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N56JG_0fAdV1bO00 Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd’s dog, Puffy, fell asleep on a table at SUR Thursday night.Page Six

While that remains to be seen, there’s one thing Vanderpump did swear off: a return to “RHOBH.”

“I’m happy I left. I tried to leave three or four times,” she explained to us, going on to call the show a “nightmare.”

“I would never go back. That’s a hot mess that I could do without,” she added.

Vanderpump famously quit the series in 2019 after her castmates accused her of lying about leaking a negative story regarding Dorit Kemsley and a dog to the press. The never-ending saga, known to fans as “PuppyGate,” unfolded on Season 9 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JC10i_0fAdV1bO00
Vanderpump said she would “never go back” to “RHOBH,” which she called a “nightmare” and “hot mess.”Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Despite executive producer Chris Cullen’s claim that Vanderpump was, in fact, the one who made the infamous call to RadarOnline , she told Page Six she believes showrunners “gave the story that threw [her] under the bus.”

“I think it was production that did it,” she claimed. “I feel like the producers gave the story … I’m not happy that they tried to blame me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbvul_0fAdV1bO00
She told us she approved of “Vanderpump Rules” stars Peter Madrigal and Raquel Leviss’ recent date.Getty

SUR manager Peter Madrigal, perhaps the most stable fixture on “Vanderpump Rules,” was also present at the hotspot Thursday night.

Though usually not the one to cause drama, Madrigal, 37, recently made headlines for taking his newly single co-star, Raquel Leviss, out on a date .

“It went really well,” he told us with a smile.

Asked whether she approved of the outing, Vanderpump replied, “I did! Peter’s a great guy. Everybody needs a Peter in their lives.”

