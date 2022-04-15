ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas tourist alleged sexually assaulted woman, tore off part of her ear, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGxL6_0fAdUgcR00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A tourist in Las Vegas is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in public and tearing off a piece of her ear, police say.

Samuel Garee Jr., 45, of Salem, Oregon, faces charges including sex assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, kidnapping and battery.

An employee at The Strat Hotel and Casino called police around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, saying Garee and a woman were attempting to have sexual intercourse near a bus stop on the Las Vegas Strip, police said. The caller indicated the woman was injured.

Police found the victim with several injuries, including part of her ear missing, they said.

Garee told police he was visiting from Oregon and was staying at a different Strip hotel, officers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012DMF_0fAdUgcR00
Las Vegas Metro police said Samuel Garee Jr., 45, of Salem, Oregon, faces charges including sex assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, kidnapping and battery.

According to police, video surveillance showed the woman performing a sex act on Garee outside of The Strat property. Several witnesses reported seeing Garee hit and punch the woman in the face.

Twitter adopts plan to thwart Musk’s takeover bid

In the hospital, doctors noted the woman had several facial fractures and cuts, and part of her ear was missing, police said. She told police she had just met Garee and accompanied him to the casino. She said he “seemed nice” but she was not interested in “being sexual with him.”

Garee told police he was in Las Vegas to celebrate the birth of a grandchild, they said. He maintained he had no memory of the incident.

Judge Holly Stoberski set Garee’s bail at $500,000. He remained in jail as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Sex#Fractures#Klas#The Strat Hotel#Las Vegas Metro#Strat#Twitter#Musk
Daily Mail

'SoHo Karen' Miya Ponsetto, 23, is given NO extra punishment after pleading guilty to attacking black teen and wrongly accusing him of stealing her cellphone: Woke DA tells her to simply complete two year probation she's already serving for DUI

The California woman who gained national notoriety for wrongly accusing a black teenager of stealing her cellphone and then attacking him at a trendy Manhattan hotel - earning her the nickname 'SoHo Karen' - avoided being thrown in prison after striking a deal with prosecutors. Miya Ponsetto, 23, from Simi...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

London cop convicted of kidnap, rape and murder faces 4 new charges of indecent exposure

London — A former police officer jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a London woman as she walked home is now facing four charges of indecent exposure, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Friday. The alleged offenses took place in the Swanley area of southeast England in late January and February last year, just before Wayne Couzens killed Sarah Everard on March 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy