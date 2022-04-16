ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County Jail Guard Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Contact With Inmate

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Sangamon County correctional officer has been charged with official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct after allegedly having sexual contact with a jail inmate. 37-year-old Andrew Beckman was fired...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Jail officials investigating inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center

COMANCHE COUNTY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported on Sunday night at the Comanche County Detention Center. According to officials, 39-year-old Vanessa Thorpe was discovered unresponsive in her cell around 10:00 p.m. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts; however, those efforts were unsuccessful. Thorpe was pronounced deceased...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#The Inmate#Prison#Administrative Leave
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
98.1 KHAK

Female Inmate Found Dead at Linn County Jail

[UPDATE THURSDAY, MARCH 25 9:10 AM] The Linn County Sheriff's Office reports the female inmate found unresponsiveness in a female cellblock at the Linn County Jail early Thursday morning was 31-year-old Malorie S. Hults of Cedar Rapids. Hults was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center after being found at approximately...
LINN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy