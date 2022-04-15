ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks

What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday 2022

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khQoZ_0fAdUT5s00

(NEXSTAR) – While it’s not a federal holiday, last-minute errands on Easter Sunday 2022 may get tricky if you don’t do your homework.

For some big-name businesses, Sunday will mean normal operating hours, while others will modify their schedules or close completely.

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, most banks, government buildings and schools will be closed as usual. The United States Postal Service doesn’t observe Easter as a holiday, so service will continue as normal, but your local post office may close on Sundays.

Most fast-food and casual restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Sizzler and others will be open, but hours may change for the holiday. Malls, however, often close on Easter, so you may want to double-check your local shopping center’s hours on Sunday.

Peeps: The Easter treat you can’t destroy

When it comes to notable stores and restaurants, here are some that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday, according to WJZY, in case you need to hop in for a bite or to pick up a few dozen eggs:

Open on Easter

  • 7-Eleven
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors (reduced hours)
  • Advance Auto Parts
  • AutoZone
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (reduced hours)
  • Big Lots
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Dollar General
  • Food Lion
  • Harris Teeter
  • Lowes Foods
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Spectrum (reduced hours)
  • Staples
  • Starbucks
  • The Home Depot
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods Market

Closed on Easter

  • ALDI
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Container Store
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dillard’s
  • Dollar Tree
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lidl
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot
  • Publix
  • Ross Dress for Less
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Plant found only on Cumberland Plateau taken off endangered list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plant found only in a small area of the Cumberland Plateau has been taken off the federal endangered species list. Since the Cumberland sandwort, Minuartia cumberlandensis, was put on the list in 1988, Tennessee and Kentucky environmental officials – as well as federal agencies and conservation groups – have been working to protect the plant.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville woman accused of kidnapping own children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is accused of using a gun to kidnap her children she does not have legal custody of. Court documents say Shayla Sullivan took the children from an Exmouth Drive home in East Knoxville Saturday night. Sullivan allegedly pointed the gun at two people, including the children’s adopted mother. Police said she then took the children without permission.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Food Lion#Macy#Taco Bell#Mcdonald#Sizzler#Wjzy#Academy Sports Outdoors
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Publix
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WATE

3 arrested on assault charges in Magnolia Avenue incident

A report from the Knoxville Police Department offers more details regarding the three men charged with assault after allegedly attacking a man, his sister and mother along Magnolia Avenue on Monday evening. A fourth suspect has not yet been identified. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Is Walmart open on Easter 2022? Stores hours

Let’s say the Easter Bunny forgot to bring enough candy to fill a special basket. Or maybe you need to pick up a few items for your holiday dinner or some dye to use on your eggs. Whatever the reason, you have some shopping options on Easter 2022. Among...
RETAIL
WATE

Travel nurse extradited to Johnson City to face drug charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A travel nurse fired from Johnson City Medical Center last July for allegedly tampering with narcotics is on her way back to Johnson City to face criminal charges after she allegedly committed similar offenses at a West Virginia hospital. West Virginia suspended Jacqueline Brewster’s multi-state nursing license last month, several […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy