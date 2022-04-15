ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, NYC Mayor Eric Adams on "This Week"

 1 day ago

HEADLINERS

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Exclusive

Keechant L. Sewell

New York City Police Commissioner

Exclusive

Eric Adams

New York City Mayor

Exclusive

Dr. Ashish Jha

White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rachel Scott

ABC News Congressional Correspondent

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

María Elena Salinas

ABC News Contributor

Plus, This Week kicks off ABC News’s coverage of Earth Day with a progress report on the Biden Administration’s efforts to combat climate change, reported by ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee

