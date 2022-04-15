NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, NYC Mayor Eric Adams on "This Week"
HEADLINERS
Denys Shmyhal
Prime Minister of Ukraine
Exclusive
Keechant L. Sewell
New York City Police Commissioner
Exclusive
Eric Adams
New York City Mayor
Exclusive
Dr. Ashish Jha
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rachel Scott
ABC News Congressional Correspondent
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
María Elena Salinas
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Plus, This Week kicks off ABC News’s coverage of Earth Day with a progress report on the Biden Administration’s efforts to combat climate change, reported by ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee
Like “This Week” on Facebook here . You can also follow the show on Twitter here .
Comments / 0