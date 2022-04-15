ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

2 men fired shots at deadly White Lane car meet: reports

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bgVh_0fAdTlzr00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a fight erupted at an illegal car meet on White Lane, two men fired guns.

Reports detail shooting that wounded 4 at Lone Oak Lounge

The first fired into the air to stop the fight, he told police.

The second fired into the crowd.

A round hit 19-year-old Johnny Cruz in the head. He died the next day .

Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, was identified by his girlfriend as the man who fired the deadly shot the night of Feb. 5, according to court documents released Friday. He also allegedly hit another person in the arm.

Wounded 14-year-old was unintended target in White Lane shooting

Williams fled the state and was arrested in Memphis, Tenn. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Held on $2 million bail, Williams is due back in court June 14.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a sideshow — which in this case involved reckless driving in a parking lot — in the 2300 block of White Lane, near Hughes Lane. Between 100 to 200 people attended.

Detectives interviewed dozens of witnesses and reviewed numerous videos during the course of the investigation.

Cruz became involved in a fight with another person, according to the documents. Others joined in.

A man whose name is redacted in the reports fired into the air in what he said was an effort to disperse the crowd, the documents say. Police said a video clearly shows the man shoot into the air.

Then Williams, standing north of the crowd, fired four shots, the documents say. A witness told police he saw Williams shoot as he ran away.

Rare lizard species found in Kern County may soon be considered endangered

Williams got into a gold 2012 Honda Odyssey with a woman, two men and a juvenile, according to the documents. The vehicle was located in Los Angeles, as was the owner — Williams’ girlfriend.

She told police she attended the car show with Williams but didn’t witness the shooting. She took him to Los Angeles International Airport Feb. 10 and he flew to Memphis, where he was arrested, the documents say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

Dollar World robber dragged employee as he drove away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said. Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him. The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Reckless Driving#Lone Oak Lounge
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday. Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church. Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy