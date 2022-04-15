ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Norman Powell, Darius Garland and other NBA stars to bet on during Friday's play-in games

By Cole Huff
 1 day ago
The NBA’s Play-In Tournament has a way of keeping viewers on the edge of their toes. We all were invested on Tuesday, whether it was Anthony Edwards bringing the Minnesota Timberwolves home down the stretch of Tuesday’s game against the LA Clippers, or Kyrie Irving’s perfect three quarters against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the stakes are higher now — it’s literally “win or go home” for everyone on Friday night, and things are already getting interesting.

For Cleveland, how will Jarrett Allen look in his likely return from a broken finger? Will Bogdan Bogdanovic test out his sprained ankle for Atlanta? And which Clipper is going to fill in for the recently ruled out Paul George (health and safety protocols)?

Here’s what we can expect on Friday night:

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Over 2.5 Threes (-170)

(Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

The status of Bogi’s sprained left ankle has left him as a “game-time decision,” so there’s a chance that he may not play.

But we’ll assume Bogi does play, and if so, he’ll be the sniper that he has been for all of his NBA career.

Bogdanovic has made more than two threes in five straight games and in 10 of the last 11. And its not like this is some random hot streak – he’s averaged at least 2.7 threes in each of the last three seasons. So, if he plays tonight, take the over. He’ll get ’em up.

Bogdanovic Over 2.5 3-pointers Bogdanovic Unver 2.5 3-pointers

Darius Garland - Over 26.5 Points (-122)

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Darius Garland was playing really well for Cleveland prior to the All-Star Break — 20.3 points, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game). His post-All-Star numbers? 24.8 points, 10.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Garland has somehow been even better amidst all of Cleveland’s injury woes and tumbles in the Eastern Conference standings. But his ableness to put the team on his back is what has given the Cavaliers a chance. Such a load will exist on Friday if the Cavs hope to make the playoffs and Darius Garland doesn’t strike me as the type of guy to go out without a fight. Win or lose, he’ll make good on his 26.5-point player prop.

Garland Over 26.5 points Garland Under 26.5 points

Norman Powell - Over 21.5 Points (-108), Over 2.5 Threes (-135)

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

No PG? Looks like it’s time for Ty Lue to unleash Norman Powell. The Clippers traded for him back in February but he only appeared in three games before breaking a bone in his foot. Powell finally returned for two of the Clippers’ final few games. Here are his stats in six games as a Clipper:

Feb. 6 vs. Bucks → 28 points, 4 assists, 4 threes

Feb. 8 vs. Grizzlies → 16 points, 2 assists, 1 three

Feb. 10 vs. Mavs → 19 points, 6 assists, 1 three

Apr. 6 vs. Suns → 24 points, 0 assists, 3 threes

Apr. 8 vs. Kings → 20 points, 2 assists, 4 threes

Apr. 12 vs. Wolves → 16 points, 1 assists, 3 threes

You see the theme. Norman Powell is going to score and he is going to make threes. His workload will only increase Friday night with Paul George being out. I’d be surprised if he didn’t top 21 points and 2 threes.

Powell Over 21.5 points Powell Under 21.5 points

Marcus Morris Sr. - Under 4.5 Rebounds (-135)

(Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

Another player who will need to fill PG’s void is Marcus Morris. He will do so successfully — kind of.

Don’t worry about Marcus Morris getting buckets, he and Reggie Jackson helped carry this Clippers squad throughout the season as George missed months with an elbow injury.

One thing he has struggled to provide, though, is rebounding. Morris hasn’t grabbed more than four rebounds in a single game in nearly a month and even failed to secure one single board in 30 minutes of play against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Win-or-go-home basketball brings the best out of guys, but five rebounds seem like too many. Take the under.

Morris Sr. Over 4.5 rebounds Morris Sr. Under 4.5 rebounds

Herbert Jones - Over 0.5 Threes (-180)

(Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pelicans have been on the national stage and everyone is now learning about how well Herbert Jones plays defense. Not even just how well he plays defense as a rookie — how well he plays defense, period.

And since Jones’ defense is sorely needed in that New Orleans starting unit, he plays a lot of minutes. Lots of minutes mean a good amount of shots, especially from three, where defenders dare the 33.7 percent shooter to make a shot. Jones usually accepts the challenge and gets a three to fall. I like his chances against the Clippers.

Jones Over 0.5 3-pointers Jones Under 0.5 3-pointers

