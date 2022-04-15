ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Rollover crash leads to lane closures in Sangamon Co.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic is down to one lane after a rollover crash...

WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
ABC4

ONGOING INVESTIGATION: SLC rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car was totaled this morning following a two-vehicle rollover crash. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 500 South 200 West at 6:57 a.m. One of the drivers involved was treated on the scene for minor injuries, while neither of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WSMV

Woman arrested following rollover crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman after she rear-ended another vehicle on I-65 overnight. According to police, two men in a Toyota 4Runner were hit by the woman’s car from behind on I-65, causing their vehicle to swerve and flip on the interstate. The woman’s car...
NASHVILLE, TN
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Friday, April 15

• Morgan R. Slough, 37, of Galesburg was booked into the Morgan County jail at 9:27 a.m. Thursday on a retail theft charge. • Ronald M. Richardson, 60, of Anderson, Indiana, was treated at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after his car was hit at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Loves Drive. The driver who hit his car did not stop, according to police.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Suspected teen steals alcohol from Casey’s Thursday morning.

Just before 2:00 am Thursday morning, (March 17th) Galesburg Police responded to Casey’s on North Seminary Street for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police a thin, white male suspect accompanied by a thin, white female suspect entered the store, grabbed a bottle of liquor from a shelf, and ran out. The two entered a black Ford Mustang and drove off. Stolen was a bottle of Crown Royal Apple valued at just under $20. Employees were able to write down the license plate number, and after an extensive search, officers have a male suspect wanted for questioning. The Ford is registered to a 16-year old white male from East Moline. Officers also located the teen via social media with a black Ford Mustang on his Facebook page. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WAND TV

Firefighter injured in New Berlin barn fire response

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - A firefighter was injured and went to a hospital after a barn caught fire Friday morning in rural New Berlin. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the 7100 block of Old Jacksonville Road. The barn was fully engulfed...
NEW BERLIN, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

