ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I Think My Aunt’s Newborn Gift Has a Sketchy Ulterior Motive

By Jamilah Lemieux
Slate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I have an aunt who is very difficult. We are not close, but she is somewhat financially involved in my dad’s business, so I am unwilling to be rude or cut her out...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Care And Feeding#Slate
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tracey Folly

Her husband didn't know she was cheating until she had a baby with a door-to-door meat salesman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family and I enjoyed home milk delivery. The milkman dropped off glass bottles filled with milk and cream at our doorstep twice a week. In the winter, the milk and cream froze before we woke up and brought them inside. In the summer, we had to be careful to retrieve the dairy products before they spoiled.
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Countrymom

My Grandmother Was Placed On A Neighbor’s Doorstep At Birth

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was a real adventurous woman and I loved spending time with her. We were always having adventures and trying not to get caught by my mother. Sometimes we would go to the casino and other times we would just sit and visit. It was during one of these visits that she shared the following story with me.
MarketWatch

‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

Several years before my father’s death, he offered me and my two siblings each an early “cash gift” from his estate in the amount of whatever the maximum non-taxable amount was at the time. He was an active investor and offered the gift in the form of the stock instead of cash. My siblings took the cash and I decided to take it in stock valued the same as the cash amount.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Father-in-Law’s Online Habit Is Wrecking His Family’s Finances

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My mother-in-law recently approached me with a concern that for the first time since they retired (18 years ago), she and her husband have more money going out than coming in. She didn’t share exact amounts and I didn’t ask—I couldn’t tell if she wanted advice or just to unburden.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Babysit 10-Month-Old Nephew

Do family members have an obligation to babysit for other family members?. The pandemic has made it harder than ever to secure child care services. Care.com reported that 72% of families found that childcare costs had increased since the pandemic. Another 42% said they couldn't even find affordable child care because of COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy