ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wasabi is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
newschannel6now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Stockton Record

Looking for a small dog? Tiny Chloe and Dottie are ready to fill your heart, home with love

About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
PETS
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Wichita Falls, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Paige, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

How to Shop for a Forever Home with Aging in Place in Mind

Looking for your forever home — where you can age in place with minimal accommodations? It may take more than installing grab bars in a walk-in shower. With the aging population growing rapidly, Rodney Harrell, vice president of home, community, and family at AARP, recommends thinking of your future needs throughout a home. Universal design can help with this, and one important consideration to make relates to a home’s appliances.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
ohmymag.co.uk

These owners abandoned their dog for this unusual reason

A dog was abandoned at a local shelter in North Carolina for a bizarre reason. The owners thought their dog was gay, so they abandoned him. Fezco is a dog of an unknown breed and is estimated to be around 4 or 5-years-old. He was abandoned at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle, North Carolina.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasabi#Old Cat#Fur#Forever Home#News Channel 6
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Are you able to adopt Kane?

Kane is an Alaskan Malamute/Husky mix. Typical of northern breeds, Kane is strong willed and stubborn. These dogs are very loving with their people. Kane is 6 years old and came to a shelter when his owner decided he did not want him any more. Kane is working very hard on crate training and house training and is learning very quickly. Northern breeds are very intelligent dogs and need to be given lots of exercise and mental stimulation.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Narcity

Ontario Cat Abandoned On The Side Of The Road With Its Scratching Post

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It's not uncommon to see someone toss trash on the side of an Ontario road, but it is heartbreaking to see someone leave a furry family member behind. Pickering Animal Services reported that operations staff found an...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy