This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant With A View

Photo: Getty Images

When dining at a restaurant, the menu is typically the most important factor to a delicious dinner. However, if you add stunning views to the mix, you're in for a real treat .

Cheapism used reviews and rankings from customers and food experts to find the best restaurant with a view in each state. According to the site:

"The best restaurants keep regulars coming back for ambiance and atmosphere as much as for the food – and nothing says ambiance like a stellar view. Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds."

So which Louisiana eatery is the best restaurant with a view?

Landry's Seafood House

Located in New Orleans, Landry's Seafood House offers visitors a chance to enjoy fresh seafood and southern specialties while overlooking the city's own Lake Pontchartrain.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"It's hard to claim the title of 'best seafood in New Orleans,' but Landry's does its best to live up to the boast. Fresh-caught Gulf seafood streams out of the kitchen, but the real draw just might be the scenic views of Lake Pontchartrain – the restaurant is right on the shore."

