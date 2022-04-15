ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant With A View

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKqBn_0fAdRetC00
Photo: Getty Images

When dining at a restaurant, the menu is typically the most important factor to a delicious dinner. However, if you add stunning views to the mix, you're in for a real treat .

Cheapism used reviews and rankings from customers and food experts to find the best restaurant with a view in each state. According to the site:

"The best restaurants keep regulars coming back for ambiance and atmosphere as much as for the food – and nothing says ambiance like a stellar view. Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds."

So which Louisiana eatery is the best restaurant with a view?

Landry's Seafood House

Located in New Orleans, Landry's Seafood House offers visitors a chance to enjoy fresh seafood and southern specialties while overlooking the city's own Lake Pontchartrain.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"It's hard to claim the title of 'best seafood in New Orleans,' but Landry's does its best to live up to the boast. Fresh-caught Gulf seafood streams out of the kitchen, but the real draw just might be the scenic views of Lake Pontchartrain – the restaurant is right on the shore."

Check out the full list here to see each state's best restaurant with a view.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
WJTV 12

Local restaurants that got a “C” food inspection grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
FLOWOOD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scenic Views#Food Drink#Seafood House Located
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

Recent reports and outlier location issues appear to have confused some patrons of temporary vs. permanent closing strategies. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, CNN Business, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, QSRMagazine.com, Mashed.com, and DailyMail.com.
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
WWL

Tornado Watch issued for most of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for the following parishes/ counties in the WWL-TV viewing area until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
BET

Keisha Lance Bottoms Was Turned Away From Atlanta Restaurant For This Reason

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday (April 15) said she was denied service at a popular eatery because, well, she was dressed inappropriately, specifically, sporting leggings, according to a tweet. “I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings," the CNN commentator...
ATLANTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
792
Followers
519
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy